According to the latest reports, Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has called Real Madrid president Florentino Perez to speak about the possibilities of a summer transfer for star centre-back Eder Militao.

This is according to the Express, who claims that Spurs are looking to sign Militao as a replacement for Jan Vertonghen, whose current contract with the club ends in June this year.

Vertonghen himself is yet to decide whether he will put pen to paper on an extended deal at Spurs, but Mourinho has already started to look for a replacement, in case the 31-year-old does leave North London later this summer.

As per a report in the Spanish news agency El DesMarque, the former Manchester United, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Porto manager has targeted a move for Militao, as he believes that there is a place for the Brazilian youngster in his squad.

The 22-year-old was signed by Real Madrid from Porto last summer, for a big-money move worth €50million. However, he has struggled for game time so far this season, making only 13 appearances across all competitions – nine in the La Liga and two each in the UEFA Champions League and the Copa del Rey.

He is behind both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane in Zinedine Zidane’s pecking order at Real Madrid, and has even been forced to play out of position at right-back, on the rare occasion that Dani Carvajal was injured.

If Spurs are to sign Militao, it is likely that the club chairman Daniel Levy would have to break their transfer record to seal his signature.