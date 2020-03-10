Ole Gunnar Solskjaer sees ‘bright future’ for Tahith Chong after confirming two-year contract

Linked with Barcelona and Juventus previously, Tahith Chong has committed to Manchester United for at least the next two seasons.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Tahith Chong can have a “bright future” at Manchester United after the winger signed a new two-year contract.

Chong’s previous deal was set to expire at the end of the season, with Barcelona and Juventus reportedly interested in securing his signature.

But after his agent announced an impending agreement with United, the club confirmed Chong had committed until 2022 with the option of a further year.

Solskjaer, who gave the player his debut last January, was delighted to secure the 20-year-old’s talents.

“Tahith works extremely hard every day and he is constantly improving,” the manager told United’s official website.

“His performances this season, whether for the first team or Under-23s, are testament to his hard work, dedication and to his character.

“We are pleased with the progress he has made since he stepped up from the academy and are looking forward to continuing to develop his talent.

“Tahith has great potential. Given his age, ability and work ethic, we can see that he has a bright future at Manchester United.”

Chong – a 2016 arrival from Feyenoord’s academy – is likewise looking forward to continuing his work with Solskjaer, for whom he has featured 10 times this season.

“When I joined Manchester United as a youngster, it was a dream come true,” he said. “It is an honour every time I pull on the shirt and represent this club.

“I am working hard every day to improve and I know this is the perfect environment to develop my game.

“The opportunity to learn from the manager, his coaching staff and the world-class players here is fantastic.

“I am delighted to sign this new contract and really grateful for the chance to prove myself here for many years to come.”