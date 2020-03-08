Reports: Real Madrid, Barcelona to battle for signing of Chelsea starlet

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona will go head-to-head in the transfer race for Chelsea’s Billy Gilmour, who recently impressed fans in the FA Cup win against Liverpool.

This is according to the Mirror, who claims that Gilmour is being monitored by Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

As mentioned earlier, the 18-year-old Chelsea youngster shone in the FA Cup fifth-round tie against Liverpool last week, and was also awarded the ‘man of the match’ for his performance.

In addition, he is also contention for his first Premier League start as the Blues host Everton on Sunday, though his progress will come as no surprise to either Real Madrid or Barcelona.

According to El Desmarque, both clubs have been monitoring the Scottish starlet’s performances in the Chelsea youth set-up for a number of years now.

A midfielder by trade, Gilmour reached last season’s UEFA Youth League final, which Chelsea lost to Porto, and has since been pushing for a spot in the first team under manager Frank Lampard.

So far this season, he has made two appearances each in the Premier League, FA Cup and the Carabao Cup, apart from the 11 matches he played for the Chelsea Under-23 side in the Premier League 2.