Reports: Serie A giants ‘make contact’ with Real Madrid for star forward

As per the latest reports, Serie A club Napoli are keen to sign Luka Jovic, and they have already contacted Real Madrid to discuss the possibility of a move during the upcoming summer transfer window.

It is the Spanish news agency AS who reports that Napoli have set their sights on Jovic, as they are ready to make some drastic changes to their front line for next season.

While Dries Mertens is one step away from renewing his current contract that expires in June, Jose Maria Callejon and Arkadiusz Milik may wave goodbye to the Estadio San Paolo.

Callejon could leave on a free this summer, although his agent has revealed that the club wants to extend his stay. And although Milik has another year left on his current contract, negotiations with him have not come to fruition and as a result, his exit seems to be the most likely scenario at the moment.

With this in mind, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wants a young and reliable centre forward to replace him, as per AS. The Spanish publication further adds that Jovic is hence one of the most important names on his wishlist.

According to the report, the 22-year-old striker himself is open to a move away from Real Madrid, having failed to impress manager Zinedine Zidane so far.

The Serbia international joined the Santiago Bernabeu outfits from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt last summer, for a reported transfer fee of €60million.