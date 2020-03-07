Zinedine Zidane dismisses Juventus talk, but says there’s no long-term security at Madrid

Amid speculation Juventus want him as their next coach, Zinedine Zidane said he has no long-term security at Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane accepts there is no long-term security as Real Madrid coach, though he denied being approached by his former club Juventus about a return to Serie A.

A report emerged on Friday claiming that Juventus, for whom Zidane played between 1996 and 2001 prior to joining Madrid, want the Frenchman to replace Maurizio Sarri.

Such a move to Turin would see Zidane reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Zidane only came back to Madrid 12 months ago for a second spell in charge of Los Blancos, and last weekend’s Clasico win over Barcelona took them to the top of LaLiga ahead of the latest round of fixtures.

However, while things may be rosy now, Zidane is realistic about the state of his profession.

“I am lucky to be able to live my passion, football, in this club,” the 47-year-old said at a news conference on Saturday to preview Madrid’s trip to Real Betis.

“It is a pride and I take every moment that this team gives me. The players are part of this story, they write something every day.

“In football there is no continuity of knowing what you will follow, the most important is the day to day.

“Sure I feel backed by the club, here we all go in the same direction, but then I know how this works.

“Now I am the coach of Real Madrid but tomorrow it could change.

“I am here and it is a joy. [Juventus] have not contacted me.

“There are many rumours circulating, but I haven’t received any offers from anyone.”

Madrid midfielder Eden Hazard flew to America to have an operation on his ankle this week after fracturing his right fibula in the defeat to Levante on February 22.

Zidane remains unsure if the Belgium international will return to his squad before the end of the season, though he described Hazard as being in a more upbeat mood following surgery.

“I think he feels better now, the operation went well,” Zidane said. “Right now, he will have to work on his recovery, obviously.

“We can’t tell you when he will be able to return. We don’t know if he will return before the season is over, but of course we would love to have him before the season is over.”