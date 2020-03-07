Reports: Real Madrid re-launch bid for under-fire Manchester United star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to return to the transfer market to try and sign Manchester United David de Gea, despite his poor form in recent times.

This is according to The Sun, who has reported that Real Madrid are ready to offer as much as £70million in transfer fees for the former Atletico Madrid shot-stopper in the upcoming summer transfer window, after having narrowly missed out on signing him from the Old Trafford outfit only a few years ago.

De Gea, who is currently 29 years of age, signed a new £375,000-a-week contract only in September, and Los Blancos are one of the few clubs who could afford the rumoured transfer fee and his wages. The Sun has also claimed that the Red Devils could be willing to cash in on the player if he indicates he wants to leave as a consequence of Real Madrid’s renewed interest.

As mentioned earlier, the Spain international’s form has recently come into question, with him making yet another high-profile error in United’s Premier League clash against Everton last Sunday.

Therefore, Dean Henderson, who is currently on loan at Sheffield United, is already being talked about as a possible replacement for de Gea next season.