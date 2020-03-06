Watford superstar reveals he rejected Barcelona move in 2017

Watford’s hero Ismaila Sarr has been making plenty of headlines since he ended Liverpool’s 44-game unbeaten run in the Premier League last week – but he is bound to turn more heads now that he has revealed that he turned down an offer from Barcelona nearly three years ago.

Back in the summer of 2017, Sarr was still playing for FC Metz when he started to attract interest from all across Europe. Barcelona were reportedly the leaders in the transfer race to sign him, having taken note of his obvious potential.

The 22-year-old was, however, to shun Barcelona advances and remain in France, where he joined Stade Rennais for a reported transfer fee of €17millon.

Two years there earned him a move to Watford, where he is now basking in the glow of a stunning winning brace against title hopefuls Liverpool, who were expecting to end the season undefeated.

Sarr recently spoke to Watford’s official website, on why he passed up the chance to make a move to the Camp Nou.

“When I moved to Rennes in 2017, it was a last-minute transfer. It is true that I chose Rennes over Barcelona and I made this decision because I didn’t want to go to Barcelona to just sit on the bench or play in the B level,” he said, before adding:

“I wanted to play, I just really wanted to play and that’s why I chose to go to Rennes.”

“I heard many good things about the place. I didn’t know anyone there before joining, though. It didn’t matter for me that the club was in France, all I cared about was playing,” he explained further, before concluding:

“I didn’t feel any pressure from the big transfer fee, I never feel that kind of pressure with transfer prices.”

Quotes via Goal.