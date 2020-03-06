According to the latest reports, Real Madrid star James Rodriguez is not very happy with his playing time at the club, as a result of which he is keen to join arch-rivals Atletico Madrid who have been rumoured to be interested in signing him.

El Golazo de Gol claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is not really a big fan of Rodriguez, as a result of which the Columbia international has played only 13 matches so far this season.

The Spanish news agency further claims that the midfielder is unhappy with Zidane’s treatment of which, which is why he could move to Atletico Madrid in the summer. Before the ongoing 2019-20 season began, Los Rojiblancos were heavily linked with him although the move failed to take off in the end.

🎙️🤔 @JorgeCalabres: "James contempla la opción de jugar en el Atleti"#GolazoTarde pic.twitter.com/NkCxzNcy6R — El Golazo de Gol (@ElGolazoDeGol) March 4, 2020

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid in 2014, following a brilliant FIFA World Cup campaign with his national team. Los Blancos signed him from AS Monaco for a whopping €75million, making him one of the most expensive players of that time.

In 2017, he was loaned to Bayern Munich, where he played 67 matches between two seasons, scoring 15 times along with providing 20 assists. He returned to his parent club last summer – but as mentioned earlier, has not made much of an impact since his return.