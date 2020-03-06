Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has denied that the club have entered talks with Real Madrid on trying to sign on-loan star Dani Ceballos on a permanent basis in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The former Real Betis star joined Real Madrid in 2017, for a reported transfer fee of €16.5million. However, he failed to impress much for Los Blancos during the two years he was with them, and in the summer of 2019, manager Zinedine Zidane shipped him off to Arsenal on a loan move.

Ceballos began his Arsenal career in style, scoring against Standard Liege in his second Europa League appearance and assisting twice against Burnley in his second Premier League appearance for the Gunners. But a muscle injury in November stopped his progress, and there were even rumours that Arteta and co would cancel his loan deal during the winter transfer window in January.

The 23-year-old, however, braved all odds and returned to the team in January, since when he has played five matches out which he featured in the starting XI twice. And that led to talks of Arsenal reportedly trying to make his move permanent in the summer, but Arteta denied the rumours.

“We haven’t had any conversations [with Real Madrid],” he said during a press conference on Thursday.

As there is no purchase clause inserted into Ceballos’ loan deal with the Gunners, they would have to negotiate with the La Liga giants if they want to keep the 23-year-old beyond 2020 June 30.

Quotes via Marca.