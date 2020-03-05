Reports: Manchester United receive transfer boost as Serie A giants ready to listen to offers for star player

Italian Serie A giants Napoli are reportedly ready to listen to offers for star striker Arkadiusz Milik in the upcoming transfer window. The Poland international has been a star performer for the Naples-based outfit ever since joining the club more than three years ago.

In the recent past, there have been reports of interest in Milik from English Premier League giants Manchester United.

The Manchester-based club have been in the market for quite some time now to sign attacking players in order to fill the void which is created with the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez in the summer of 2019.

As per the Italian publication Tuttosport cited by Teamtalk, Napoli are ready to listen to offers for the 26-year-old in order to generate funds for the squad overhaul in the upcoming transfer window.

Milik has been with Napoli since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Dutch club Ajax for a reported transfer fee of €32 million.

Since then, the former FC Augsburg striker has represented his current club in 109 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 46 times and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Milik has 12 goals to his name for Napoli in just 22 appearances in all competitions.