Reports: Manchester City, Liverpool set to compete for La Liga star in summer transfer window

English Premier League giants Manchester City and Liverpool will compete for the signing for Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid’s star midfielder Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window. Both clubs have been involved in a fierce battle in the Premier League where the Reds are currently in ascendency having a 22-point gap over their closest rivals with just 10 matchdays to go.

As per the Spanish media outlet Cadenaser cited by HITC, both clubs are now ready to compete off the field as well, this time to sign Atletico’s Partey in order to bolster their respective midfield departments for the future campaigns.

The news will not go down well in Madrid where Atletico are having a tough season and Los Rojiblancos will be willing to do all they can to keep their star players for the future campaigns.

The 26-year-old—who is Atletico’s academy product—has been an important player for Diego Simeone’s side ever since he was promoted to the senior team in the year 2015.

Since then, Partey has represented Atletico in 173 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 15 goals along with providing 12 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the Ghana international has represented Atletico in 34 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score three times and provided a solitary assist as well.