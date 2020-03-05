Reports: Barcelona ready to include star player in deal to sign PSG’s Neymar in summer

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to include star striker Antoine Griezmann in a deal to sign French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s Neymar in the summer transfer window. The Brazil international has been linked with a move back to the Catalan-based outfit since the summer of 2019.

Back then, Barca were unable to bring the winger back to the club due to shortage of funds but it was reported in the recent past that the Catalan-based outfit’s board are now considering making a move for him in the upcoming transfer window as well.

As per Spanish media outlet Deportes Cuatro cited by Daily Express, Barca’s hierarchy is now considering offering a player plus cash deal in order to sign Neymar in the summer transfer window.

For this purpose, the current Spanish champions are ready to include one of Griezmann or Ousmane Dembele in the deal.

The French international has had a tough beginning to his career at the Camp Nou ever since moving there in the summer of 2019 from league rivals Atletico Madrid for a reported transfer fee of €120 million.

Since then, the versatile winger has represented his current club in 36 matches in all competitions where he has 14 goals and four assists to his name.