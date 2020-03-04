Reports: Tottenham Hotspur star wants Manchester United move in summer transfer window

Manchester United added Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo to their squad in the January transfer window but are aware they are still three to four top signings away from becoming the force they once were.

The Red Devils are still in need of a top striker with both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford preferring the left flank and Ighalo only a short-term option. RB Leipzig star Timo Werner is reportedly one of the transfer targets for the club but if recent reports from Goal are to be believed, Tottenham Hotspur starman Harry Kane wants to join United in the summer.

This gives Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and co. a huge boost in search of a striker as Werner reportedly prefers a Liverpool move. Kane could be a great addition for United as he has already proved himself in the Premier League and is one of the best strikers in Europe.

The report claims that Kane prefers a move to United and doesn’t want to wait for a Spurs rebuild anymore. A lot could depend on which of Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United manage to qualify for the UEFA Champions League by the end of this season. The English forward’s contract with Spurs runs until 2024 and thus United will have to pay a hefty fee in order to land him in the summer.