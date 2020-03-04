Reports: Manchester United face Atletico Madrid challenge in bid to sign Barcelona midfielder

Manchester United added Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes to their ranks in the January transfer window but with rumours of a Paul Pogba exit gaining pace, they remain in the market for more midfielders. And if reports are to be believed, Barcelona’s Ivan Rakitic is on their wishlist.

The Croatian has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou for quite some time now but he has ultimately stayed put. Barcelona’s LaLiga rivals Atletico Madrid have shown interest in him as well and if reports from Express are to be believed, United will have to fight it out against the Rojiblancos for Rakitic’s signature.

The report claims that Atletico have already contacted the midfielder’s representatives, thus the Red Devils need to act quickly if they wish to beat Diego Simeone’s side. According to Spanish publication Marca, the 31-year-old is all set to leave the club this summer.

ESPN had reported that Barcelona were ready to sell him for £17million (€20m) in the recently concluded January transfer window but none of the clubs were ready to pay that amount. With only a year remaining on his contract after the current season, expect him to leave Barcelona on a much smaller amount than what the Blaugrana want.