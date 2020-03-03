Reports: Barcelona plan to sign four players after El Clasico debacle

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have decided to sign as many as four players after their recent defeat against arch-rivals Real Madrid. The Catalan-based outfit are going through a difficult season where they’ve already witnessed a change in manager with Ernesto Valverde being replaced by Quique Setién

On Sunday, things just gone from bad to worse as Barca suffered a demoralizing 2-0 defeat against Los Blancos in the El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu which pushed the home team to the top of the league table.

Therefore, as per Spanish media outlet Sport cited by Daily Express, Barca’s hierarchy in now looking to sign as many as four players in the summer transfer window in order to turn things and compete with Real in the next campaign.

The report further stated that Barca are looking to sign a winger, striker, right-back and a centre-back in the summer which would strengthen the overall squad.

It is believed that for the winger’s spot, Barcelona’s preference is to sign French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) star Neymar.

For the striker’s spot, it is believed that Barca’s preference is to sign Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez who is considered to be a long-term replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.