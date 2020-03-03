Reports: Serie A giants step up pursuit of Manchester United star for summer move

Italian Serie A giants Juventus have stepped up their pursuit of English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba for a potential move in the summer transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and his former club Juve but none of them was able to meet with United’s valuation of £180 million in the 2019 summer transfer window.

However, as per Italian media outlet Tuttosport cited by ESPN, the Turin-based outfit are pushing for a deal to bring the star midfielder back to the club in the summer transfer window and negotiations with United have already begun.

Surprisingly, this report is contrasting to the one reported in the English media earlier in the day which suggested that the 26-year-old is now looking forward to playing alongside new-signing Bruno Fernandes.

Pogba has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Old Lady in a deal worth of €105 million.

In the ongoing season, Pogba has been struggling with an ankle injury which is why has represented his current club in just eight matches in all competitions where he has provided just two assists.