Reports: Real Madrid to make £59m move for Barcelona’s summer target

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are set to make a move for Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer transfer window. Los Blancos have been in the market to sign a player in order to bolster their ageing midfield for the future campaigns and for this purpose, they’ve been linked with a number of players in the recent past.

As per Daily Express, Real have now turned their attention towards Ruiz and are ready to make a quick move of £59 million in order to waive off any interest from FC Barcelona who are also keen in signing the versatile midfielder.

The Spain international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs other than Real and Barca across Europe.

Ruiz has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based outfit in the summer of 2018 when he moved from La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 72 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 goals and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Ruiz has represented Napoli in 32 matches in all competitions where he has three goals and two assists to his name.