Report: Chelsea receive transfer boost as top target turns down new contract offer

English Premier League giants Chelsea have received a major boost as their target Alex Telles have rejected a new contract offer from Portuguese club FC Porto. The Blues have been in the market to sign a full-back as they are expecting a departure of at least one out of Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri in the upcoming transfer window.

The reason is concrete interest from Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan who are eager to bolster their defensive unit for the future campaigns.

There have been reports of interest from Chelsea in Telles and as per English tabloid the Sun, the London-based club have received a major boost as the player has rejected a new contract offer from his club which could pave way for his exit in the next transfer window when he will only have 12 months left on his current deal.

The 27-year-old has been with Porto since the summer of 2016 when he moved from Turkish club Galatasaray for a reported transfer fee of just €6.50 million.

Since then, Telles has represented his current club in 182 matches in all competitions where he has 21 goals and 52 assists to his name.

In the ongoing campaign, the Brazil international has 10 goals and nine assists to his name in just 39 appearances for Porto.