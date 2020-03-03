Reports: Barcelona set to offer €70m plus two players to sign Serie A star in summer

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona are ready to offer cash plus two players in order to sign Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan’s star striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe in the recent past.

There have been reports of Barca’s interest in Martinez as it is believed that the club’s hierarchy sees the 22-year-old as a perfect long-term replacement of ageing Luis Suarez.

Therefore, as per Spanish media outlet Sport cited by ESPN, the Catalan-based club are eying a move for the versatile striker in the summer transfer window where they are ready to offer €70 million cash plus veteran midfielder Arturo Vidal and right-back Nelson Semedo.

The offer is a tempting one for Inter considering the fact that their manager Antonio Conte was extremely eager to sign Vidal in the recently concluded January transfer window.

Martinez has been with the Milan-based club since the summer of 2018 when he moved from an Argentine outfit Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, the star striker has represented his current club in 65 matches in all competitions where he has 25 goals and five assists to his name.