Cristiano Ronaldo wants to return to former club, reveals friend

Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo recently made news by visiting the Santiago Bernabeu, the home of his former club Real Madrid when they took on arch-rivals Barcelona in a La Liga El Clasico.

Real Madrid won 2-0 and Vinicius Jr. scored one of the goals for them, after which is executed a perfect replica of Ronaldo’s special “Siiii” celebration – probably to acknowledge the five-time Ballon d’Or winner’s presence at the venue.

And now, it appears that the 34-year-old himself wants to return to his former, as per his friend and reputed journalist Edu Aguirre.

In a recent interview on El Chiringuito TV, Aguirre claimed that his pal wants to return to Spain’s capital one day.

“I know for sure that Cristiano Ronaldo has a desire to return to Real Madrid,” he said, per Football Italia as quoted by GiveMeSport.

“He felt the affection of Madrid when he came to Bernabeu, he was excited.”

Aguirre went on to add that the Portugal international is focused on Juventus right now – but that it does not mean that he has ruled out a return to his old club.

“Now he is totally focused on Juventus, but in football, never say never,” he said, before concluding:

“I don’t know what will happen in the future, nobody can know.”