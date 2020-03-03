Reports: Real Madrid superstar to leave club in the summer

According to the latest reports from Spain, Real Madrid superstar Sergio Ramos may have played his last El Clasico on Sunday, as he looks all set to leave the club during the upcoming summer transfer window.

This is as per Goal, who reports that Don Balon claims that Ramos will not extend his contract with Real Madrid beyond June 2021, which means that the upcoming 2020-21 season would have been his last year with the club.

But the Spanish news agency further adds that the 33-year-old centre-back will not wait for himself to become a free agent and that he will leave at the end of this season itself – thereby also giving Los Blancos an opportunity to cash in on him one last time.

Ramos began his senior footballing career with Sevilla in 2003, appearing for them in 45 matches before leaving for Real Madrid in 2005 for a reported transfer fee of €27million. It was at the Santiago Bernabeu that he grew to become the world-class defender that he is today.

In the past 15 years, the Spain international has made 639 appearances for the Merengues, winning four Champions Leagues, four La Liga titles, two Spanish Cups, four Spanish Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

He has also won the Under-19 UEFA Euro Cup once, two UEFA Euro Cups, and the 2010 FIFA World Cup with the Spanish national team.