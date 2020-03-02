Reports: Barcelona drop interest in Premier League star

Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona have dropped interest in signing English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran winger Willian. The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.

There were reports of interest from Barcelona in signing Willian in the summer transfer window when he will be available as a free agent.

However, as per Spanish media outlet Mundo Deportivo cited by Daily Mail, the Catalan-based outfit have decided to end their pursuit of the veteran winger as they have turned their attention towards signing the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s star striker Neymar.

The report will be a good one for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard who has repeated it numerous times that he is eager to keep the veteran winger at the Stamford Bridge beyond the summer of 2020.

Willian has been with the Blues since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala for a reported transfer fee of €35.50 million.

Since then, the 31-year-old has represented his current club in 327 matches in all competitions where he has 57 goals and 58 assists to his name.