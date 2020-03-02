Reports: Chelsea ready to slash asking price to sell star player in summer

English Premier League giants Chelsea are ready to slash asking price in order to sell striker Michy Batshuayi in the summer transfer window. The Belgium international has struggled to cement his spot in the starting XI ever since moving to the London-based club.

It is because of this reason Batshuayi had loans spells with the German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund, Spanish La Liga outfit Valencia and Premier League club Valencia.

Therefore, as per the English tabloid the Sun, Chelsea are now looking to sell Batshuayi in the summer transfer window and are ready to reduce their asking price in order to facilitate his departure.

It is believed that the Blues’ hierarchy was looking to generate fee in the region of £40 million for the striker in the recently concluded January transfer window.

The 26-year-old has been with Chelsea since the summer of 2016 when he moved from French Ligue 1 outfit Marseille for a reported transfer fee of €39 million.

Since then, Batshuayi has managed to represent his current club in 77 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 25 goals and provided six assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the versatile striker is having a decent time where has eight goals and three assists to his name in just 25 appearances in all competitions.