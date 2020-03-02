Reports: Chelsea suffer huge blow as summer transfer target edges closer to signing new deal

English Premier League giants Chelsea have suffered a major blow as Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s veteran striker Dries Mertens is now edging closer to signing a two-year contract extension. The Belgium international is in the final year of his contract with the Naples-based outfit and has been attracting interest from a number of clubs across Europe.

In the recently concluded January transfer window, Mertens was linked with the likes of Chelsea who were eager to sign him as a replacement for Olivier Giroud who was targeted by Inter Milan.

However, the deal could not materialize due to Napoli’s demand of €40 million and Mertens ended up staying with the Gli Azzurri.

It was reported in the last few weeks that the London-based club were looking to once again approach Mertens in the summer transfer window when he will be available as a free agent.

But as per Sky Sports Italia cited by the Sun, the veteran striker is now edging closer to signing a two-year extension with his current club.

Mertens has been with Napoli since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Dutch club PSV Eindhoven for a reported transfer fee of just €9.48 million.

Since then, the 32-year-old has represented his current club in 311 matches in all competitions where he has 121 goals and provided 73 assists.