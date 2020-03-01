Reports: Barcelona’s two-man shortlist for replacing Luis Suarez revealed

Barcelona have reportedly decided to sign either Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez or RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner as a replacement for the ageing Luis Suarez in the summer.

This is according to Mundo Deportivo, who reports that Barcelona are already thinking about attacking options for next season, having failed to sign a perfect replacement for the Uruguayan veteran this season.

Quique Setien and co were widely criticised for their lack of transfer plans in January. Barcelona’s lethargic approach in signing new players hit them hard immediately after the transfer window shut down, as Ousmane Dembele joined Suarez is the list of players who would remain unavailable for the rest of the season due to injury.

Eventually, they had to sign Martin Braithwaite as an emergency option from fellow La Liga club CD Leganes, and although the 30-year-old is off to a flying start at Camp Nou, it is expected that the Blaugrana will sign either Martinez or Werner next summer as a long-term choice.

Mundo Deportivo‘s report estimates Martinez’ asking price to be about €110million, while also adding that Werner could come cheaper at €60million. However, it is yet to be known whether Barcelona will make an official bid for either of them in the upcoming summer transfer window.