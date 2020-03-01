Reports: Barcelona ‘ready’ to launch bid for Premier League superstar

Barcelona are ready to launch an official bid for Arsenal’s star striker and Premier League 2019-20 reigning top-scorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as per the latest reports.

It is Express that claims that Barcelona are strongly interested in signing Aubameyang, who has emerged a top transfer target for Real Madrid and Inter Milan as well in recent times.

Arsenal are keen for Aubameyang to sign a new deal in the summer, but they will face a fight to keep the Gabon striker at the Emirates if they miss out on the Champions League next season.

Failure to qualify for Europe’s premium football tournament would increase the financial pressure on the club, and Aubameyang could one of those players who may be offloaded to balance the books.

As a result, according to Express, Barcelona are increasingly confident that they can lure the former Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan forward to the Camp Nou, by promising him Champions League action.

Earlier this week, Aubameyang responded to claims on Twitter that he will leave if Arsenal fail to qualify for the Champions League, tweeting: “Why do they talk about what they don’t know.”

Mikel Arteta, the boss of the Gunners, admitted meanwhile that the 30-year-old is crucial to the north Londoners’ plans going forward and that they will do all that they can to keep hold of him.

“He’s our most important player. Stats wise there’s no question about the impact that he has on the team,” he said, before concluding:

“So as much as I can and the club can we will try to convince him to stay with us.”

Quotes via Express.