Reports: Real Madrid make final decision on Paul Pogba amid transfer links

The latest word around the rumour mill is that La Liga giants Real Madrid have officially ended their interest in Manchester United’s Paul Pogba, despite all the transfer rumours that have been linking him with them over the past few months.

This is according to Express, who reports that Manchester United will now have to continue dealing with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola on any deal for him, after Real Madrid ended their interest.

Undoubtedly, the news comes as a major double blow to Manchester United – they were not only keen to offload the Frenchman after injuries sidelined him for a greater part of the ongoing 2019-20 season, but Real Madrid’s interest in him until now had also meant that they were close to cutting off all ties with Raiola for good.

Express‘ report further suggests that Pogba’s own transfer stance is likely to remain unchanged despite Los Blancos‘ latest decision, as he will look to force a move away from Old Trafford in the summer.

The 26-year-old who arrived from Serie A giants Juventus in July 2016, played just eight matches this season, recording two assists so far. He is also yet to feature for Manchester United in their ongoing Europa League and FA Cup campaigns this season.