Reports: European powerhouse drop interest in Manchester United star

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid have dropped interest in signing English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star midfielder Paul Pogba in the upcoming transfer window. The French international has been linked with a move away from the Manchester-based club since the summer of 2019 when he publicly admitted that he was looking for a new challenge.

Since then, Pogba has been linked with the likes of Real Madrid and his former club Juventus but none of them was able to meet with United’s valuation of £180 million in the 2019 summer transfer window.

However, as per Spanish media outlet Marca cited by Daily Express, Real have dropped their interest in signing Pogba and are now unlikely to make a move for the World Cup-winning midfielder in the summer of 2020.

The news is a disappointing one for the 26-year-old who is eyeing for a move away from the Old Trafford in the coming transfer window.

Pogba has been at United since the summer of 2016 when he moved from the Old Lady in a deal worth of €105 million.

In the ongoing season, Pogba has been struggling with an ankle injury which is why has represented his current club in just eight matches in all competitions where he has provided just two assists.