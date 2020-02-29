It’s not over – Frank Lampard still hopes to keep Willian Borges Da Silva at Chelsea

Willian’s future at Chelsea is shrouded in doubt, but boss Frank Lampard insists contract talks are “ongoing”.

Frank Lampard remains hopeful Chelsea can keep Willian at Stamford Bridge, with the winger having expressed frustration over the terms offered.

The Brazilian told Esporte Interativo, a TV channel in his homeland, he wanted a three-year deal, with the Premier League club only looking to extend his stay by two years.

Willian’s contract is set to expire in July and the apparent impasse has raised doubts over his future.

However, Lampard believes a deal could still be struck to retain the 31-year-old’s services

“It’s an ongoing conversation,” said the Blues boss.

“Maybe [Willian talking to the media] was not ideal timing but I get asked every three days here, players get asked after games and it’s not always easy for them. People want some form of answer.

“Conversations are ongoing but at the minute I don’t want to get too drawn into it because I am the manager of the team and don’t want to look too far down towards the summer.

“It’s why some of the headlines this week had a slight sense of frustration for me because we are working day-to-day to finish the job this season and we are not jumping ahead to the summer.

“But Willy’s one is an ongoing situation. It’s not over. We’ll see.”

Willian moved to Chelsea from Russian club Anzhi in 2013. He has scored four times in 26 Premier League appearances this season, with Chelsea fourth in the table ahead of Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.