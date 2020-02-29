Reports: Serie A giants ready to sell Manchester United target in summer

Serie A giants Napoli are ready to sell veteran defender Kalidou Koulibaly in the upcoming summer transfer window. The 28-year-old is being termed as one of the best centre-backs in the world of football currently playing alongside Liverpool’s Virgil Van Dijk.

It is because of this reason Koulibaly has been constantly attracting interest from the likes of English Premier League outfits Manchester United, Manchester City and Spanish La Liga giants FC Barcelona and Real Madrid for a number of years.

During all those seasons, Napoli maintained their stance that the star centre-back will not be allowed to leave the club at any price because he was deemed unsellable.

However, as per Italian publication La Gazzettta dello Sport cited by Culture PSG, the Naples-based outfit’s hierarchy has now changed their stance and is ready to let Koulibaly leave the club in the next transfer window.

But it is believed that Napoli are looking to generate funds in the region of €100 million from the departure of their prized asset.

The Senegal international has been with Napoli since the summer of 2014 when he moved from Belgian club KRC Genk for a reported transfer fee of £7 million.

Since then, Koulibaly has represented his current club in 233 matches in all competitions where he has scored 10 goals and provided five assists.