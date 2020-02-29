Reports: Atletico Madrid eye move for Chelsea star in summer

Spanish La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are ready to make a move for English Premier League outfit Chelsea’s veteran winger Willian in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Brazil international is in the final year of his contract with the London-based club and it is looking increasingly unlikely that he will extend his stay at the Stamford Bridge beyond the summer of 2020.

The versatile winger has been attracting interest from the likes of La Liga giants FC Barcelona and current Italian champions Juventus in the recent past but as per Tuttomercatoweb cited by ESPN, Atletico are now ready to take advantage of the situation and are looking to make a summer move for Willian in the upcoming transfer window.

The 31-year-old has been at Chelsea since the summer of 2013 when he moved from Russian club Anzhi Makhachkala for a reported transfer fee of £31.95 million.

Since then, Willian has represented the London-based club in 326 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 57 goals and provided 58 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the veteran winger has been in a decent form where he has represented Chelsea in 34 matches in all competitions where he has five goals and five assists to his name.