Reports: Manchester United could consider selling David de Gea to raise transfer funds

Manchester United might consider selling David de Gea in the upcoming summer transfer window as they plan to accumulate funds for a major overhaul. The Spaniard hasn’t been at his best this season and with Dean Henderson going strong at Sheffield United, the Red Devils might sell De Gea, according to reports.

The Spanish shot-stopper signed a new contract with the club last year which would keep him at Old Trafford until 2023. However, according to Goal, despite the new contract, there are chances that De Gea might be sold in the summer. The report goes on to add that if Paul Pogba ends up leaving the club ultimately, the goalkeeper might continue his stay with the club.

United have one of the better back up goalkeepers in Sergio Romero and with Henderson’s performance at Sheffield catching everyone’s attention, De Gea’s departure might not hurt the Red Devils as much as it seems. Reportedly, United will invest heavily in squad rebuilding in the summer and could be forced to sell one of De Gea and Pogba to raise transfer funds.

Whether Ole Gunnar Solskjaer decides to let the shot-stopper leave or focus on the selling of Pogba instead to raise transfer funds remains to be seen.