Reports: Real Madrid eye move for Serie A star in summer

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are ready to make a move for Italian Serie A outfit Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer transfer window. The Los Blancos have been in the market to sign a player in order to bolster their ageing midfield for the future campaigns and for this purpose, they’ve been linked with a number of players in the recent past.

Therefore, as per Italian publication Calciomercato, Real are now eyeing a move for Napoli’s Ruiz in the summer transfer window.

The Spain international is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of current Spanish champions FC Barcelona and reigning English champions Manchester City recently.

Ruiz has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based outfit in the summer of 2018 when he moved from La Liga outfit Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 71 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 goals and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Ruiz has represented Napoli in 31 matches in all competitions where he has three goals and two assists to his name.