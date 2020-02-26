Reports: Real Madrid eye move for Liverpool star as Gareth Bale’s replacement

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid are eyeing a move for English Premier League outfit Liverpool’s star winger Mohamed Salah as a potential replacement of Gareth Bale. Wales’ international has been linked with a move away from the Madrid-based club and came close to joining a Chinese Super League (CSL) outfit in the summer 2019 transfer window.

However, the deal collapsed at the very last moment and Bale ended up staying in the Spanish capital.

But despite staying in Madrid, Bale’s relationship with the coaching staff and the fans has not improved and it is now expected that he will leave come the end of the season.

As per El Desmarque cited by Daily Express, Real’s hierarchy is now considering making a move for Liverpool’s star winger Salah in order to replace Bale for the next campaign.

The report further stated that Los Blancos are willing to offer as much as £126 million for the Egypt international.

Salah has been with Liverpool since the summer of 2017 when he moved from Italian Serie A outfit AS Roma for a reported transfer fee of €42 million.

Since then, the versatile attacker has represented the current European champions in 140 matches in all competitions where he has 90 goals to his name along with providing 37 assists.