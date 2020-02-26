Reports: Three Serie A clubs turn down opportunity to sign Manchester United star

Three clubs from the Italian Serie A have turned down the opportunity to sign English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s veteran midfielder Nemanja Matic in the upcoming summer transfer window. The Serbia international is in the final year of his contract with the Manchester-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.

As per Italian publication Calciomercato, Matic’s agent has offered his client to three clubs in the Serie A—AC Milan, Juventus and Inter Milan—for a proposed move in the summer transfer window as a free agent.

However, all three of them have reportedly rejected the idea for numerous reasons. Milan were the first one to stop negotiations after they’ve been informed with the player’s demand of €10 million salary per season.

Juventus have turned down the offer as they are still in the process of finalizing their summer transfer plans whereas Inter remain interested in signing a midfielder but are looking for other options.

Matic has been with United since the summer of 2017 when he moved from league rivals Chelsea for a reported transfer fee of €44.70 million.

Since then, Matic has represented his current club in 107 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score four times and provided four assists as well.