Toni Kroos has revealed that there was a slight chance that he would not have joined Real Madrid, as the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool were also keen on signing him when he was still a midfielder for Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

In fact, Liverpool legend Steven Gerard and Luis Suarez – who now plays for Real Madrid’s fiercest rivals Barcelona – had even texted him, inviting him to join the Merseyside outfit back then.

Kroos himself revealed the news in a recent interview, as reported by Sky Sports.

“It wasn’t a straight chat-up line,” he said, before adding: “but they offered to tell me more about the club and so on.”

“The funny thing was, Suarez was about to leave for Barcelona anyway.”

The Germany international plied his trade at Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich, before the latter side shipped him off to the Santiago Bernabeu for £22.5million, less than a week after he won the 2014 FIFA World Cup with his national team.

Bayern Munich were reportedly doubtful of his abilities, which is why they decided to offload him – but the joke was soon on them as he wasted no time in becoming one of Los Blancos‘ most important players.

He has already clocked 264 appearances for them, recorded 18 goals and 27 assists, also winning as many as 13 titles with them – including three UEFA Champions Leagues, one La Liga, two Spanish Super Cups, four FIFA Club World Cups and three UEFA Super Cups.

There is little doubt that he would have accelerated Liverpool’s growth as well, had he chosen to join them instead of Real Madrid.