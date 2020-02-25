English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s Executive Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has claimed that the club’s transfer policy is to recruit only ‘world-class’ talent. The Manchester-based club have been largely ineffective in the transfer market in the ongoing campaign where they let go a number of first-team players in order to start a squad overhaul.

In the recently concluded January transfer window, United made just two signings—midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Portuguese club Sporting for a reported transfer fee of £46.5 million and striker Odion Ighalo on loan from Chinese Super League (CSL) club Shanghai Greenland Shenhua till the end of the season.

While talking about the club’s overall progress in the recent past as quoted by the Guardian, Woodward suggested that the club’s transfer policy is to bring ‘world-class’ talent to Old Trafford and this approach is likely to continue in the future as well.

“Despite being linked in the media to 111 players in January, our acquisition of just one of them – Bruno Fernandes – is an important step in that direction,” he said. “It demonstrates our commitment to adding experienced, world-class recruits to the exciting crop of academy graduates that are at the heart of this developing team. We will take the same planned, disciplined, approach this coming summer.”