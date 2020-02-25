Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos reveals why his proposed move to Manchester United collapsed in 2013

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s star midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed that his proposed move to English Premier League outfit Manchester United in 2013 collapsed due to the sacking of manager David Moyes. The Germany international was heavily linked with a move to the Manchester-based but ended up staying with Bayern Munich for another 12 months after which he eventually joined Los Blancos.

While talking to Athletic as cited by the Mirror, Kroos revealed that the sacking of former manager David Moyes proved to be the turning point regarding his move to Manchester.

“David Moyes had come to see me and the contract had basically been done,” said Kroos. “But then Moyes was fired and Louis van Gaal came in, which complicated matters. Louis wanted time to build his own project. I didn’t hear anything from United for a while and started having doubts. Then the World Cup started and Carlo Ancelotti called. And that was it.”

The 30-year-old has been with Madrid since the summer of 2014 when he moved from Bayern for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, Kroos has represented the 13-time European champions in 264 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 18 goals and provided 67 assists as well.