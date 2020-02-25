Reports: Arsenal eye €50 million move for Atletico Madrid star in summer

English Premier League giants Arsenal are eyeing a move for Spanish La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid’s star midfielder Thomas Partey in the summer transfer window. The North London-based club are going through a tough campaign where they are placed on the ninth position of the league table with 37 points.

The Gunners have been going through a transitional phase under new manager Mikel Arteta and there have been reports that the Spaniard is very keen in bolstering the midfield for the future campaigns.

Therefore, as per Madrid-based newspaper Libertad Digital, the Gunners’ hierarchy has identified the 26-year-old as a perfect fit for the role and are looking to make a move for him in the next transfer window.

The report further added that Arsenal are ready to meet with Partey’s buyout clause which is roughly around €50 million.

The 26-year-old is Atletico’s academy product and was promoted to the senior team in the year 2015.

Since then, Partey has represented his current club in 172 matches in all competitions where he has scored 15 times and provided 12 assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, the defensive midfielder has represented Atletico in 33 matches in all competitions where he has three goals and an assist to his name.