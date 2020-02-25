Ahead of Liverpool’s must-win UEFA Champions League 2019-20 round-of-16 second-leg clash against Atletico Madrid, Jurgen Klopp, the manager of the Reds, has revealed that it would be difficult to avoid the interest in some key stars during the summer, particularly from big clubs like Barcelona and Real Madrid.

Liverpool have already seen their ranks raided by La Liga heavyweights in the past, with Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho among the more recent stars to have traded life on Merseyside for that in Spain – Barcelona to be precise.

Reports have it that the likes of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Virgil van Dijk and Trent-Alexander Arnold are some of the players who are keenly pursued by Real Madrid and Barcelona, and Klopp said that it would be a challenge to coerce them into staying on at Anfield.

“I think for some players, if Barcelona or Real Madrid call, it’s still hard to say ‘no’,” he told Independent in a recent interview.

“I think for the whole world, Liverpool are one of the top, top, top, top clubs.”

“But in the South American part of the world, the other two are a bit more famous which makes sense language and culture-wise,” he added further, before concluding:

“It’s why calls from them could always cause some trouble, but apart from that, there are not 500 clubs who could buy players from us.”

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also being linked with big-money moves heading towards the summer, with prolific RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho among those said to be targeted chiefly by the Reds and their boss Klopp.

Quotes via Goal.