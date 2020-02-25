Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has been questioned over his long-term future at Anfield, by none other than former Manchester United star Gary Neville who has claimed that Salah would soon leave the Reds to join Real Madrid.

Gary Neville said that he believes that Salah has been using Liverpool as a “stepping stone” to secure a move to Real Madrid, while also adding that the star forward cannot really be blamed for doing so.

Having seen the likes of David Beckham, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Cristiano Ronaldo – who were all his former teammates at Old Trafford – join Los Blancos after a few fruitful years in the Premier League, Neville opined that the Egyptian winger could also be doing the same, which is why many Liverpool fans do not think of him as fondly as they think of his other teammates.

“It’s never easy to replace a player like that,” he said on Monday Night Football.

“I said 18 months ago I thought Mo Salah would leave Liverpool. I think it’s a little bit more simple in the sense of why Liverpool fans maybe don’t demonstrate that love for Salah, and it’s affinity and loyalty,” he added further.

“I think there’s a feeling that he wants to go and play at Real Madrid, he’ll go to Barcelona, he’ll make the big move.”

“That’s not a criticism of Mo Salah. I played with David Beckham, I played with Ruud van Nistelrooy, played with Cristiano Ronaldo – they wanted to aspire to win the Ballon d’Or, they wanted to be at Real Madrid, they wanted to be up in lights and play at the biggest clubs in the world,” he explained.

“I think there’s a feeling, affinity, loyalty, ‘will he leave us?’, I think he could.”

“I think he is ultimately using Liverpool potentially as a stepping stone for his career,” Neville said, before concluding:

“He has aspirations to be [higher]. Let’s be honest, Real Madrid and Barcelona for a lot of players are the pinnacles.”

