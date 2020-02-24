Reports: Serie A giants considering moving for Manchester United star in summer

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan are considering making a move for English Premier League outfit Manchester United’s star striker Anthony Martial in the summer transfer window. The Milan-based club are in a tricky situation as they are expecting a departure of their star striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer.

The Argentina international is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and current English champions Manchester City in the recent past.

As per the English tabloid Sunday Express cited by Forza Italian Football website, Inter have now identified Martial as a perfect fit to replace the 22-year-old in the summer transfer window.

The news will be a worrying one for United as they are already having a hard time in bolstering their attacking unit for future campaigns.

Martial has been with the Red Devils since the summer of 2015 when he moved from French Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of £54 million.

Since then, the French international has represented his current club in 205 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 63 goals and provided 34 assists as well.