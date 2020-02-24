Reports: Real Madrid, PSG eye move for Arsenal star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid and French Ligue 1 outfit Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in signing English Premier League club Arsenal’s young striker Gabriel Martinelli in the summer transfer window. The 18-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs across Europe.

As per Daily Star, Real and PSG’s hierarchy have been following the progress of the youngster and can make a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Both clubs have been in the market to sign a young striker in order to bolster their attacking unit for future campaigns.

Real have been struggling with goals despite signing Luka Jovic in the summer whereas PSG are likely to be without an outright striker after it was confirmed that Edinson Cavani will leave the club in the summer as a free agent.

The report further stated that Arsenal’s top-tier management believe they will have to qualify for the UEFA Champions League in order to keep their prized asset for at least another season.

Martinelli has been with Arsenal since the summer of 2019 when he moved from Brazilian club Ituano for a reported transfer fee of just €6.7 million.

Since then, the Brazil U23 international has represented his current club in 24 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 times and provided four assists as well.