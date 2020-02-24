Reports: Manchester United, Chelsea receive transfer boost as top target eager for Premier League move in summer

French Ligue 1 outfit Lyon’s star striker Moussa Dembele is eager to make a move to the Premier League in the upcoming transfer window. The 23-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from the likes of Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea in the recent past.

Both clubs have been struggling with a lack of attacking options in the final third and have been linked with a number of other targets as well.

As per Sky Sports cited by Daily Mail, the French U21 international is desperate to make a move to the Premier League in the summer transfer window.

However, the report further stated that Lyon are not willing to part ways with their prized asset for less than £83 million in the upcoming transfer window.

Dembele has been with Lyon since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Scottish club Celtic for a reported transfer fee of €22 million.

Since then, the former Fulham striker has represented his current club in 83 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 39 times and provided 12 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, Dembele has been in prolific form in front of the goal where he has managed to score 19 times and provided six assists in 37 appearances in all competitions.