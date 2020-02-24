Reports: Juventus, Arsenal to compete for signing of Atletico Madrid star in summer

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are ready to compete with the English Premier League outfit Arsenal for the signing of Spanish La Liga club Atletico Madrid’s unsettled winger Thomas Lemar in the summer. The French international is having a hard time adjusting to life in La Liga ever since moving there in the summer of 2018.

There were reports in the media in December that Atletico were ready to let the winger leave in the mid-season transfer window but did not receive any substantial offer in this regard which is why he ended up staying for another six months.

However, as per Italian publication Calciomercato cited by HITC, Juve are now looking to make a move for Lemar in the summer transfer window where they will be competing with the Gunners.

The French international has been with Atletico since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Ligue 1 outfit AS Monaco for a reported transfer fee of €70 million.

Since then, Lemar has represented his current club in 67 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score three goals and provided six assists.

However, in the ongoing campaign, Lemar has not been able to produce a single goal or an assist despite playing 1,035 minutes of first-team football.