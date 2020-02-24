Reports: Manchester United considering summer move for €35million-rated Premier League star

The latest word around the rumour mill is that Premier League giants Manchester United are considering a summer move for Wolverhampton Wanderers star Diogo Jota.

This is according to Manchester Evening News, who reports that a report in Express has claimed that Manchester United will soon turn their attention to Jota who has impressed for the Wolves in the Premier League since joining from La Liga outfit Atletico Madrid in 2018.

The 23-year-old has netted five goals from 23 matches in the Premier League so far this season, along with the nine goals and five assists he has registered from 11 appearances in the Europa League, including the qualifying matches.

Although Transfermarkt rates him at €35million, Express reports that the Red Devils are ready to shell out as much as £50million for the Portuguese star.

Jota started his senior football career with Portuguese Primeira Liga side Pacos Ferreira, from where he joined Atletico Madrid for €7.2million in 2016. He was immediately loaned to FC Porto for a season, and in the 2017-18 season, he was loaned to Wolves.

Wolves then made his transfer permanent, for a reported fee of €14million at the beginning of the 2018-19 season. Overall, he has played 117 matches for them, scoring 42 times and assisting 18 times.