English Premier League club Chelsea are eyeing a move for French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s on-loan star striker Mauro Icadi in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international is currently spending a season-long loan with the Paris-based club who also have an option to make the deal permanent by paying €70 million.

In the recent past, reports have circulated in the Italian and French media which suggested that PSG are not looking to make Icardi’s move permanent and he is likely to return to San Siro after the end of the ongoing campaign.

Therefore, as per FC Inter News, Chelsea are ready to take advantage of the situation and sign Icardi in the summer transfer window in order to bolster their attacking unit for the future campaigns.

Chelsea have been in the market for quite some time in order to enhance the competition in the attacking department where there is too much reliance on young striker Tammy Abraham.

That is not the only problem Blues are facing in the competition as two other strikers, Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud are likely to leave the club in the summer as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Icardi has represented his current club in 28 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 19 times and provided four assists.