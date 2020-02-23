Reports: Real Madrid, Inter Milan to compete for signing of Serie A star in summer transfer window

Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid will compete with the Italian Serie A outfit Inter Milan for the signing of Napoli’s star midfielder Fabian Ruiz in the summer transfer window. The Spain international has been a real sensation ever since joining the Naples-based outfit and has been attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe.

Both Real and City have been in the market to sign players in order to strengthen their squad for future campaigns.

Therefore, as per Daily Express, Real and City are ready to compete in the transfer market as well where they are both making a move to sign Ruiz in the summer transfer window.

However, it will be interesting to see if either club will be able to convince Napoli’s hierarchy in selling their prized asset in the upcoming transfer window.

Ruiz has been with Napoli since the summer of 2018 when he moved from Spanish La Liga club Real Betis for a reported transfer fee of €30 million.

Since then, the versatile midfielder has represented his current club in 70 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 10 times and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, the 23-year-old has three goals and two assists to his name in 30 appearances for Napoli in all competitions.