Reports: Juventus eye move for PSG star in summer transfer window

Italian Serie A giants Juventus are eyeing a move for the French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG)’s veteran defender Thiago Silva in the summer transfer window. The Turin-based club have been famous for signing players who run out of their contract.

Silva is currently in the final year of his contract with the Paris-based club and it is looking highly unlikely that he will be rewarded with an extension in the near future.

Therefore, as per the Italian publication Tuttomercatoa as cited by ESPN, Juve are keen to sign the Brazil international in the summer transfer window in order to bolster their squad for the future campaigns.

Silva has a lot of experience of playing in the Serie A after spending three seasons with AC Milan from 2009 to 2012.

Silva has been with PSG since the summer of 2012 when he moved from Milan for a reported transfer fee of €42 million.

Since then, Silva has represented his current club in 309 matches in all competitions where he has scored 17 times and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Silva has represented PSG in 29 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score one goal and provided an assist as well.