Reports: Inter Milan shortlist four candidates to replace Lautaro Martinez in summer

Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan have identified four candidates to replace star striker Lautaro Martinez in the summer transfer window. The Argentina international is one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of FC Barcelona and Real Madrid in the recent past.

As per the Italian publication Tuttosport cited by ESPN, Inter have already conceded that they will lose their prized asset in the summer transfer window.

For this purpose, the Milan-based club have identified four players in order to fill the void created by the absence of Martinez.

Those players include two players—Napoli’s Dries Mertens and Chelsea’s Olivier Giroud—who are coming towards the end of their respective contracts along with Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Manchester United’s Anthony Martial.

Martinez has been with Inter since the summer of 2018 from an Argentine outfit Racing Club for a reported transfer fee of €25 million.

Since then, the 22-year-old has represented his current club in 65 matches in all competitions where he has managed to score 25 times and provided five assists as well.

In the ongoing campaign, Martinez has been in a prolific form where he has already scored 16 times along with four assists in 30 appearances.